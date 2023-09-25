Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. 3,453,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

