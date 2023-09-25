iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,366. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

