CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

CVS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.89. 1,481,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

