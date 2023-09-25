Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 622,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,710. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

