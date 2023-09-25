Nepsis Inc. Invests $8.24 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,000. Amgen accounts for about 2.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.30 on Monday, hitting $265.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,641. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.