Madrona Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $557.39. The stock had a trading volume of 378,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,708. The firm has a market cap of $246.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.71 and a 200 day moving average of $522.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

