Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $557.12. 361,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.71 and its 200 day moving average is $522.63. The stock has a market cap of $246.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

