Security National Bank Has $6.24 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.6% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.70. 4,574,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968,298. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.