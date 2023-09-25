Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower by 171.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.90. 157,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,109. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average is $191.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

