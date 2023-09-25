Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,214,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,001. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

