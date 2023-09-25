Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 4.4% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.