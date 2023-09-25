Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 212 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $296.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

