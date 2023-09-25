HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,097 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.36 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

