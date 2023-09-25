Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $92,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $177.78. 3,266,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,669. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

