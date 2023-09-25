Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $831.43. 732,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $869.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

