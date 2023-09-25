Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.14. 2,477,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,970,831. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

