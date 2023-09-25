Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.03. 3,976,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,649,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

