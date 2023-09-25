Atlas Brown Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $656.87. 172,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,695. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $702.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

