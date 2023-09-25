MRA Advisory Group Sells 545 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

