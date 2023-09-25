Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 4,543 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $93.13. 980,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,673. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.