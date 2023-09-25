The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.94. 1,226,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,586,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.79. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

