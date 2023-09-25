Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.35. 5,043,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

