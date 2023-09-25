Legacy Wealth Management Inc Purchases 26,696 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.73% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $180,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.17 during trading hours on Monday. 655,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

