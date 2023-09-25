Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.51. 6,617,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,310,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

