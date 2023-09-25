Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.69. 270,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.27. The company has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.82 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

