Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $211.22. 794,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,341. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

