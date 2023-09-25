Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $504.10. The company had a trading volume of 265,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,310. The stock has a market cap of $194.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

