StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $103.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,664. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

