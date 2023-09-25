Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,701 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.39. 1,643,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.