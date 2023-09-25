Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD remained flat at $71.29 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,398. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

