Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 144,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $504.03. 293,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,437. The company has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.