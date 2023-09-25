2,765 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.91. 1,717,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

