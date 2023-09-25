Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.48. 5,896,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,266. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

