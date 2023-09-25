Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 225,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,365 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 158,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $94.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

