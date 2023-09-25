Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after purchasing an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

