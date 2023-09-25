Noble Family Wealth LLC Acquires 3,223 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.