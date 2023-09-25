Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,976 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $337,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,369,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

