Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.80. 3,610,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,158,564. The company has a market cap of $295.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

