Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 576,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average is $195.47.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

