Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 237 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 626,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,118. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

