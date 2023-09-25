Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 8,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG remained flat at $50.60 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,403. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

