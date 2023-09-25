Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.50. 238,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,152. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

