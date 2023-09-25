Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $658.87. 18,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $702.47 and its 200-day moving average is $681.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

