HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,391 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $249.53. The stock had a trading volume of 165,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,174. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average of $254.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

