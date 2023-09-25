Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 15,976 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 678,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

