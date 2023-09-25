iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.6% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.65. 581,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.