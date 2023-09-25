CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,768 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,465 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.83 on Monday, reaching $125.45. 959,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,969. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

