AFS Financial Group LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

