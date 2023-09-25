Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

