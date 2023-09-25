Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VOE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.78. The stock had a trading volume of 274,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.